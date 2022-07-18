The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for today and tomorrow, with the heatwave affecting people across the country.
This could cause adverse health effects for those vulnerable to rising temperatures, according to the forecaster.
A Met Office statement said: ‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.
‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’
Red weather warnings are in place in certain parts of the UK.
The heatwave has already caused disruption for many.
Some schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire closed yesterday as a result of the weather, with others changing uniform policy.
The Met Office said disruptions on the roads and other transport links are also likely.
They have also reported that last night was the warmest on record in the UK.
According to provisional figures, the highest ever temperature in country has been recorded, soaring above 40C for the first time.
It is 40.2C, at London Heathrow airport.
In Portsmouth, temperatures are expected to peak at 29C by 3pm.
Latest weather updates from across Portsmouth and Hampshire as heatwave grips the UK
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 13:22
- The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Portsmouth.
- Some schools across the county have preemptively closed today - others have changed uniform policy.
- The Met Office warned the heatwave may cause disruption to traffic and public transport.
Current Portsmouth Temperature
In Portsmouth, the current temperature is 28.8C, according to Gosport Weather Station.
For the first time ever in the UK, temperatures have exceeded 40C.
London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2C.
Heat advice issued to Portsmouth residents
The NHS has issued the following advice to Portsmouth residents.
Provisional data declares today hottest in UK on record
The Met Office said the highest temperature in the UK has been privisionally recorded.
It is 39.1C.
Currently in Portsmouth, the temperature is 27.9C, according to Gosport Weather Station.
UK Supreme Court closed due to heat
The Supreme Court has been closed to visitors because of the temperatures and an air-conditioning fault.
A sign has been posted at the entrance to the building in central London explaining the problem.
A spokeswoman said hearings were being staged online and visitors could watch proceedings on the Supreme Court website.
High Temperatures
The Met Office has recorded high temperatures in several parts of the UK.
Currently in Portsmouth, it is 26.7C, according to Gosport Weather Station.
Dolphins
Yesterday, paddleboarders in Portsmouth made some new friends as they captured a pod of dolphins leaping across the water on Southsea beach.
Disruption on public transport
One passenger on a First bus filed a complaint against the company. There was reportedly no air conditioning amid ‘stifling’ temperatures.
First have apologised.
Southern Rail Update
Southern Rail will be running a reduced timetable due to the heatwave.
They are warning passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Portsmouth weather forecast update
The Met Office reports there are very high levels of UV in Portsmouth.
The current temperature in the city is 25.8C, according to Gosport Weather Station.