Portsmouth weather: Luxurious cruise ship AIDAmar's visit to Portsmouth cancelled due to adverse conditions

A luxury cruise ship will no longer call at Portsmouth due to the poor weather.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
The AIDAmar vessel was scheduled to be at Portsmouth International Port tomorrow at 7am and leave at 6pm. Her visit has now been called off, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain in the city and along parts of the south coast.

A yellow warning is currently place until 6pm today, with the forecaster stating that flooding in some areas is possible, public transport services may be disrupted and spray may cause driving conditions on roads to be difficult. “Heavy rain will affect parts of southern England, South Wales and the southwest Midlands during Monday.

The Italian registered cruise ship 'Aidamar' was due to call at Portsmouth International Port, but her visit has been postponed due to the poor weather. A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place over the city and much of the south coast of England. Picture: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images.The Italian registered cruise ship 'Aidamar' was due to call at Portsmouth International Port, but her visit has been postponed due to the poor weather. A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place over the city and much of the south coast of England. Picture: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images.
The Italian registered cruise ship 'Aidamar' was due to call at Portsmouth International Port, but her visit has been postponed due to the poor weather. A yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place over the city and much of the south coast of England. Picture: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

AIDAmar is a Sphinx-class vessel which was built in 2012 for $420m. She can carry roughly 2,500 passengers.

