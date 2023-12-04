Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth today as the Met Office has issued a weather warning.

"20-30 mm of rain falling widely with a few places seeing as much as 40-60 mm. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued over Portsmouth. It is also set to hit Gosport and Fareham - as well as other parts of the south coast, south west of England and southern Wales. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The forecaster added that flooding in some areas is possible, spray on the roads would make journeys longer and public transport services may be disrupted by the weather.

When will it rain and when will it stop?

The weather warning is scheduled to end at 6pm. There will be periods of heavy rain, with showers forecast to be intermittent throughout the day.

Here is the hour by hour forecast:

8am – Heavy Rain – 9C

9am – Light Rain – 9C

10am – Overcast – 9C

11am – Overcast – 9C

12pm – Heavy Rain – 9C

1pm – Heavy Rain – 9C

2pm – Light Rain – 9C

3pm – Light Rain – 9C

4pm – Overcast – 9C

5pm – Overcast – 8C

6pm – Light Rain – 8C

7pm – Light Rain – 7C

8pm – Light Rain – 7C

9pm – Light Rain – 7C

10pm – Light Rain – 6C

11pm – Light Rain – 6C