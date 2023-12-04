News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Portsmouth weather: When will it rain and when it'll stop? Hour by hour forecast as severe warning in place

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth today as the Met Office has issued a weather warning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning for rain is currently in place over the city, Gosport, Fareham, other parts of the south coast and some areas of south west of England and southern Wales. The Met Office said: “Heavy rain will affect parts of southern England, South Wales and the southwest Midlands during Monday.

"20-30 mm of rain falling widely with a few places seeing as much as 40-60 mm. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

NOW READ: Weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued over Portsmouth. It is also set to hit Gosport and Fareham - as well as other parts of the south coast, south west of England and southern Wales. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued over Portsmouth. It is also set to hit Gosport and Fareham - as well as other parts of the south coast, south west of England and southern Wales. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued over Portsmouth. It is also set to hit Gosport and Fareham - as well as other parts of the south coast, south west of England and southern Wales. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forecaster added that flooding in some areas is possible, spray on the roads would make journeys longer and public transport services may be disrupted by the weather.

When will it rain and when will it stop?

The weather warning is scheduled to end at 6pm. There will be periods of heavy rain, with showers forecast to be intermittent throughout the day.

Here is the hour by hour forecast:

8am – Heavy Rain – 9C

9am – Light Rain – 9C

10am – Overcast – 9C

11am – Overcast – 9C

12pm – Heavy Rain – 9C

1pm – Heavy Rain – 9C

2pm – Light Rain – 9C

3pm – Light Rain – 9C

4pm – Overcast – 9C

5pm – Overcast – 8C

6pm – Light Rain – 8C

7pm – Light Rain – 7C

8pm – Light Rain – 7C

9pm – Light Rain – 7C

10pm – Light Rain – 6C

11pm – Light Rain – 6C

Wind speeds are expected to be low throughout the day, rising in the evening – with peaks of 26mph at 11pm.

Related topics:PortsmouthMet OfficeEnglandFarehamGosport