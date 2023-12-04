Portsmouth weather: When will it rain and when it'll stop? Hour by hour forecast as severe warning in place
A yellow warning for rain is currently in place over the city, Gosport, Fareham, other parts of the south coast and some areas of south west of England and southern Wales. The Met Office said: “Heavy rain will affect parts of southern England, South Wales and the southwest Midlands during Monday.
"20-30 mm of rain falling widely with a few places seeing as much as 40-60 mm. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
The forecaster added that flooding in some areas is possible, spray on the roads would make journeys longer and public transport services may be disrupted by the weather.
When will it rain and when will it stop?
The weather warning is scheduled to end at 6pm. There will be periods of heavy rain, with showers forecast to be intermittent throughout the day.
Here is the hour by hour forecast:
8am – Heavy Rain – 9C
9am – Light Rain – 9C
10am – Overcast – 9C
11am – Overcast – 9C
12pm – Heavy Rain – 9C
1pm – Heavy Rain – 9C
2pm – Light Rain – 9C
3pm – Light Rain – 9C
4pm – Overcast – 9C
5pm – Overcast – 8C
6pm – Light Rain – 8C
7pm – Light Rain – 7C
8pm – Light Rain – 7C
9pm – Light Rain – 7C
10pm – Light Rain – 6C
11pm – Light Rain – 6C
Wind speeds are expected to be low throughout the day, rising in the evening – with peaks of 26mph at 11pm.