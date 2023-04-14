Portsmouth weather: Met Office forecast for final weekend of Easter holidays
The interchangeable weather seems to have no intention of making its mind up this weekend.
The Met Office predicts a dry upcoming weekend in Portsmouth, although there will be cloudy conditions and sunny intervals.
According to the Met Office, on Saturday, April 15, the day will begin with sunny spells early in the day, although clouds will have returned by late morning. Sunny spells will permeate the late afternoon with temperatures expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees Celsius.
SEE ALSO: Sherlock's Bar in Southsea launches new menu cooked by former Italian Bar and Grill head chef
On Sunday, April 16, cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day, with sun breaking through by the early evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees once again.
It comes as a ‘soft heatwave’ has been forecast by the Met Office for London, with temperatures in the capital expected to reach as high as the 20s. Whether Portsmouth gets to enjoy such temperatures remains to be seen.