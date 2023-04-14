The Met Office predicts a dry upcoming weekend in Portsmouth, although there will be cloudy conditions and sunny intervals.

According to the Met Office, on Saturday, April 15, the day will begin with sunny spells early in the day, although clouds will have returned by late morning. Sunny spells will permeate the late afternoon with temperatures expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees Celsius.

Storm Noa caused quite the stir earlier this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-31)

On Sunday, April 16, cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day, with sun breaking through by the early evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees once again.