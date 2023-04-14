News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
34 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
42 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video

Portsmouth weather: Met Office forecast for final weekend of Easter holidays

The interchangeable weather seems to have no intention of making its mind up this weekend.

By Lucy Hunt
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

The Met Office predicts a dry upcoming weekend in Portsmouth, although there will be cloudy conditions and sunny intervals.

According to the Met Office, on Saturday, April 15, the day will begin with sunny spells early in the day, although clouds will have returned by late morning. Sunny spells will permeate the late afternoon with temperatures expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees Celsius.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Sherlock's Bar in Southsea launches new menu cooked by former Italian Bar and Grill head chef

Storm Noa caused quite the stir earlier this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-31)Storm Noa caused quite the stir earlier this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-31)
Storm Noa caused quite the stir earlier this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120423-31)
Most Popular

On Sunday, April 16, cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day, with sun breaking through by the early evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees Celsius, with lows of six degrees once again.

It comes as a ‘soft heatwave’ has been forecast by the Met Office for London, with temperatures in the capital expected to reach as high as the 20s. Whether Portsmouth gets to enjoy such temperatures remains to be seen.

Related topics:Met OfficePortsmouthSouthseaLondon