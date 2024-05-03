Portsmouth weather: Met Office gives "unsettled" Hampshire forecast for May bank holiday weekend
According to the forecaster, Saturday will be largely sunny, Sunday will be characterised by sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning and Monday will be cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. However, the conditions mean that this weekend’s weather is likely to be changeable.
An area of low pressure over central Europe is pushing a plume of warm air from the east across parts of the UK. As a result, thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of the country further north.
Deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details. While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm. But for the exact details for your area stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”
