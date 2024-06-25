Portsmouth weather: How hot will it be? Summer sunshine in full force as heat alert issued by Met Office
The Met Office expects temperatures to remain in the mid to high 20sC over the city this week. The forecaster, alongside the UK Health Security Agency, issued a yellow heat health alert which will be in place across most of England until Thursday.
Forecasters predict people to experience the “highest temperatures of the year so far”. As well as the warmer weather, Hayling Island saw clinging fog stick to the coastline. Here is a breakdown of the forecasts throughout this week in Portsmouth.
Tuesday
Clear sunshine with some cloudy intervals are forecast throughout the day by the Met Office. Temperatures are expected to peak at 25C from 3pm, with wind speeds only reaching highs of 11mph. Very high levels of UV and pollen have been predicted.
Wednesday
Glorious weather is expected for tomorrow, with very little cloud disrupting the clear skies. Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 25C, and stay in the low 20sC until the early hours of Thursday morning. Very high levels of pollen and UV are also expected, with very low levels of wind.
Thursday
Cooler weather has been forecast by the Met Office, with temperatures reaching highs of 20C throughout the afternoon and dropping to 17C by 10pm. Higher wind speeds of up to 28mph are expected at around 4pm. With the heat health alert will come to an end at 5pm.
Friday
It is forecast to be clear for much of June 28, with some patchy cloud predicted between 10am and 1pm. Temperatures will see highs of 19C but may feel as low as 15C due to a breeze in the air. This is expected to drop down to 16C during the night.
