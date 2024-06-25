Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scorching weather has been forecast for much of this week in Portsmouth following the summer solstice.

The Met Office expects temperatures to remain in the mid to high 20sC over the city this week. The forecaster, alongside the UK Health Security Agency, issued a yellow heat health alert which will be in place across most of England until Thursday.

Forecasters predict people to experience the “highest temperatures of the year so far”. As well as the warmer weather, Hayling Island saw clinging fog stick to the coastline. Here is a breakdown of the forecasts throughout this week in Portsmouth.

Temperatures are expected to be high this week over Portsmouth, with the Met Office and UKHSA issuing a heat health alert. Pictured is Hotwalls Beach in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Tuesday

Clear sunshine with some cloudy intervals are forecast throughout the day by the Met Office. Temperatures are expected to peak at 25C from 3pm, with wind speeds only reaching highs of 11mph. Very high levels of UV and pollen have been predicted.

Wednesday

Glorious weather is expected for tomorrow, with very little cloud disrupting the clear skies. Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 25C, and stay in the low 20sC until the early hours of Thursday morning. Very high levels of pollen and UV are also expected, with very low levels of wind.

Thursday

Cooler weather has been forecast by the Met Office, with temperatures reaching highs of 20C throughout the afternoon and dropping to 17C by 10pm. Higher wind speeds of up to 28mph are expected at around 4pm. With the heat health alert will come to an end at 5pm.

