Large parts of the south will be hit by heavy downpours from this afternoon – here is everything you need to know.

The Met Office has put a severe weather warning for rain in place, covering Portsmouth and Hampshire, and warned that “another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground” could cause flooding and travel disruption.

It follows widespread disorder earlier this week when Storm Henk hit the region, as winds of up to 70mph hit parts of the coastline and caused debris to fall.

BBC Weather also predicts adverse conditions. A statement said: “Thick cloud will drift in from the south-west as the day progresses, with outbreaks of rain arriving later in the afternoon and evening, some of these heavy.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Pictured is a flooded Portsmouth street earlier this winter. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Today, the latest yellow warning was updated to cover more northern parts of the UK.

When will the rain start?

The Met Office severe weather warning for rain comes into effect at midday on Thursday, January 4 and will last until 3.00pm on

A statement from the forecasting authority said: “A spell of rain is expected to move northeast across southern and eastern parts of England on Thursday, clearing during Thursday night. The track of the heaviest rainfall remains a little uncertain, but 10-20 mm is likely to fall within 6 hours across much of the warning area, with some places seeing 30-40 mm; these higher accumulations more likely across central southern England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Impacts are more likely due to the current very wet ground across the region. Strong winds may also accompany this heavy rain across southern and particularly southeast England this evening and overnight."