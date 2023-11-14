Power cuts have been reported across parts of Portsmouth amid persistent poor weather.

According to the SSE power track, there was unexpected outages in the PO1 and PO2 areas of the city. This includes parts of London Road in Hilsea and North End, Hewett Road, St Chads Avenue and Battenburg Avenue.

Residents have also reported problems in the Northern Parade area.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms over Portsmouth and across the south coast. It was in place from 5am this morning and is due to end at midday.

One street in Northern Parade is affected by the power cuts. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

The forecaster said: “A band of very squally showers is expected to push quickly east across the warning area, reaching the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall by 5am, then continuing quickly east through Tuesday morning. Sudden, torrential downpours will bring 15-20 mm of rain in a short period of time.

"Showers will likely be accompanied by thunder and lightning. Gusts of winds to 40-50 mph are also likely, as is hail. The last of the showers should clear into the North Sea late Tuesday morning.” The Met Office said power cuts were possible due to the bad and stormy weather.