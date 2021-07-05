The Met Office has put a yellow alert in place for tomorrow morning.

It has been issued from 1am to noon on July 6 and covers Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville.

Winds of up to 50mph could be seen in places, according to the warning.

Wet and windy weather in Southsea. Picture: Neal Tuffs

The Met Office writes on its website: ‘Strong winds could bring some disruption across parts of the south.

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Some damage to temporary outdoor structures possible.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’

The Met Office adds: ‘An area of low pressure is expected to track across the far south and southeast of the UK from the southwest on Tuesday morning.

‘To the south and east of the low centre some unseasonably strong winds are expected, particularly around some coasts and hills.

‘Here gusts may reach 40-50 mph which may lead to damage to temporary structures and transport disruption.

‘The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy showers or rain for a time, before gradually moving northeastwards and easing from the southwest through Tuesday daytime.’

A mixture of heavy rain and showers are expected in Portsmouth until 8am.

