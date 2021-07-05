Armed police arrest Southsea man, 45, after concerned public spot person with firearm at Rose Garden

A MAN has been arrested after concerned members of the public alerted police they had seen someone with a firearm.

By Ben Fishwick
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:02 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:03 am

It comes after a large police presence was seen in Southsea with concerns the man was seen in the Rose Garden, Southsea.

Hampshire police said they were called at 7.55pm last night with a report a man was seen in Eastern Parade ‘with what appeared to be a firearm’.

Armed officers and a dog unit responded – and arrested a 45-year-old man from Southsea.

Police incident in Southsea on July 4, 2021. Picture: The Bearded Explorer

He was held on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is in police custody.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.’

An ambulance crew were seen near Co-op opposite South Parade Pier appearing to treat someone but it’s unclear if that was connected to the police incident.

Posting on social media one man said ‘a man with a gun’ had been spotted last night.

‘On our way to the cars other people warned us about the same thing,’ he said.

More to follow

