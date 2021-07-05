Armed police arrest Southsea man, 45, after concerned public spot person with firearm at Rose Garden
A MAN has been arrested after concerned members of the public alerted police they had seen someone with a firearm.
It comes after a large police presence was seen in Southsea with concerns the man was seen in the Rose Garden, Southsea.
Hampshire police said they were called at 7.55pm last night with a report a man was seen in Eastern Parade ‘with what appeared to be a firearm’.
Armed officers and a dog unit responded – and arrested a 45-year-old man from Southsea.
He was held on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He is in police custody.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.’
An ambulance crew were seen near Co-op opposite South Parade Pier appearing to treat someone but it’s unclear if that was connected to the police incident.
Posting on social media one man said ‘a man with a gun’ had been spotted last night.
‘On our way to the cars other people warned us about the same thing,’ he said.
