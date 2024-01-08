Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forecaster has implemented a yellow alert for ice today amid dropping temperatures. "Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night,” the Met Office said. “Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground.

"In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time. However, the chance this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.” As previously reported in The News, the Met Office predicted over the weekend that temperatures would drop below 0C and sleet would fall over much of the south coast of England.

"Snowy showers" have been forecast over Portsmouth as The Met Office issues a weather warning. Picture: Keith Woodland from 2018

This current warning is in place from 3pm until 3am tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet to 1C by 3pm, but will feel more like -4C given the winds. Wintry showers are forecast at 3pm, which are predicted to be followed by sleet.

This is expected to clear at 5pm, with the odd snowy shower in places amid cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain at around 1C this evening, but will feel more like -5C. Tomorrow is expected to be cold but clear. The sun is forecast to break through at 10am but temperatures will remain between 1C and 3C.