Portsmouth weather: Warning issued by Met Office as "wintry showers" and ice expected to disrupt traffic

“Wintry showers” are on the way as a severe weather warning comes into force for parts of the South – with conditions expected to disrupt journeys.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Jan 2024, 11:14 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT
Snow covered the funfair rides at Clarence Pier Southsea in 2018. Picture: Shaun RosterSnow covered the funfair rides at Clarence Pier Southsea in 2018. Picture: Shaun Roster
Sleet is expected to fall in the Portsmouth area on Monday, January 8 as temperatures fall to 0°C. Snow is expected in parts of the UK and a yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for London and the South East of England.

NOW READ: Cold weather health alert issued

A statement from the forecaster said: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero. Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces. Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces."

Accidents and injuries are more likely for road users due to ice patches and journeys by railway are also likely to be impacted. The forecaster also advised that people take precautions including leaving the house at least five minutes early so as not to rush on icy roads.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information and advice here.

