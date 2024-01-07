“Wintry showers” are on the way as a severe weather warning comes into force for parts of the South – with conditions expected to disrupt journeys.

Snow covered the funfair rides at Clarence Pier Southsea in 2018. Picture: Shaun Roster

Sleet is expected to fall in the Portsmouth area on Monday, January 8 as temperatures fall to 0°C. Snow is expected in parts of the UK and a yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for London and the South East of England.

NOW READ: Cold weather health alert issued

A statement from the forecaster said: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero. Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces. Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad