Portsmouth weather: Warning issued by Met Office as "wintry showers" and ice expected to disrupt traffic
Sleet is expected to fall in the Portsmouth area on Monday, January 8 as temperatures fall to 0°C. Snow is expected in parts of the UK and a yellow warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for London and the South East of England.
A statement from the forecaster said: “A mix of sleet and snow showers will move in from the east later on Sunday night along with temperatures near zero. Given these wintry showers, and also wet surfaces after recent wet weather, some icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces. Additionally a few of the snow showers could turn quite heavy; these probably only affecting a narrow zone but a few places could see 1-3 cm, mainly over the north Downs and on grassy surfaces."
Accidents and injuries are more likely for road users due to ice patches and journeys by railway are also likely to be impacted. The forecaster also advised that people take precautions including leaving the house at least five minutes early so as not to rush on icy roads.