The Met Office has implemented a yellow weather warning over the city from tomorrow. Swathes of the country will be impacted by falling temperatures in a bitter cold snap.

The forecaster said: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop over southwest England during Tuesday evening and move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning. Whilst drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.’

The Met Office has forecast snow and ice over Portsmouth tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy view of Old Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster

The Met Office added there is a chance some areas will see 5-10cm of snow late into tomorrow. ‘Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm,’ they added.

‘As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.’

The weather warning will be in place until 9am on Thursday. Travel disruption and delays on the roads are to be expected, according to the forecaster.

Public transport services may be cancelled or delayed due to icy conditions and potential road closures, with pedestrians being warned to take care on untreated pavements and cycle paths.

Portsmouth will see temperatures as high as 4C tomorrow, with scattered showers which could turn into snow and sleet throughout the day. The weather warning is also in place over Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

