Wind speeds are expected to reach highs of 70mph in some places, according to the Met Office.

Heavy showers have been forecast for most of the day.

Storm Eunice sweeping across Portsmouth on February 18. Southsea Seafront saw large waves crashing against the sea walls. Photos by Alex Shute

A statement from the Met Office said: ‘A small area of low pressure, named Storm Claudio by Meteo France, will move eastwards through the English Channel bringing a spell of strong to gale force winds.

‘While the strongest winds are expected over the Channel Islands and northern France, parts of southern England may well see gales for a time overnight.

‘Southerly winds will strengthen before veering westerly and are expected to gust to 50-60 mph, especially over coastal areas, with a risk of isolated coastal gusts to 70 mph.

‘Strong winds will develop overnight bringing a risk of disruption.’

The Met Office said some delays on roads, railways and ferries are likely.

It is also possible for power to be lost in small places.

Coastal areas will be affected by spray and large waves.

The weather warning is in place between midnight and 8am.

Light showers are forecast between 7am and 9am, with heavier rain expected intermittently throughout the day until 10pm.

Peak temperatures of 15C have been predicted for 11am.

It is expected to be cloudy for most of the day with small outbreaks of sunshine.

Wind speeds are set to fall gradually throughout the morning.