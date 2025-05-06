Portsmouth weather: 'Sunny' days ahead as warm weather returns

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 16:59 BST
Warm weather is due in Portsmouth again after last week’s mini heatwave.

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of Southsea Picture: Jack OliverHot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of Southsea Picture: Jack Oliver
Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny intervals with a high of 19C before conditions improve, the Met Office says.

Friday and Saturday are set to be “sunny” with a 20C high before Sunday rounds off the week with another clear day and a high of 21C. Monday looks even better with a high of 22C.

Last week people flocked to the beaches as temperatures rose up to 27C.

