Portsmouth weather: 'Sunny' days ahead as warm weather returns

Warm weather is due in Portsmouth again after last week’s mini heatwave.

Hot weather pictures in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: GV of Southsea Picture: Jack Oliver | Jack Oliver

Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny intervals with a high of 19C before conditions improve, the Met Office says.

Friday and Saturday are set to be “sunny” with a 20C high before Sunday rounds off the week with another clear day and a high of 21C. Monday looks even better with a high of 22C.

Last week people flocked to the beaches as temperatures rose up to 27C.