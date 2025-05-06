Portsmouth weather: 'Sunny' days ahead as warm weather returns
Warm weather is due in Portsmouth again after last week’s mini heatwave.
Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny intervals with a high of 19C before conditions improve, the Met Office says.
Friday and Saturday are set to be “sunny” with a 20C high before Sunday rounds off the week with another clear day and a high of 21C. Monday looks even better with a high of 22C.
Last week people flocked to the beaches as temperatures rose up to 27C.
