Portsmouth weather: "Scattered heavy showers" expected with thunderstorm warning - how likely is it to rain?

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 08:03 BST
A thunderstorm warning is in place across Portsmouth with similar alerts issued over the weekend.

The Met Office has implemented a yellow alert which covers the city, as well as Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, Hayling Island, and much of the south east of England.

“Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday,” the forecaster said. “Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 30-50 mm is possible within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail and gusty winds.”

The Met Office has issued a Thunderstorm warning for Portsmouth and the south east of England.placeholder image
The Met Office has issued a Thunderstorm warning for Portsmouth and the south east of England. | Met Office

Similar warnings were in place over the weekend, though it remained largely sunny with clear skies. Crowds flocked to Southsea to soak up the action for SailGP and root on Team GB.

The Met Office added that any thunderstorms have a “low likelihood” of taking place in Portsmouth, and will have a medium impact if they happen. This warning is in place until 9pm tonight, after being issued at 3am this morning. Here is an hour by hour forecast for the city.

How likely is it to rain?

8am - Sunny Intervals - 16C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 16mph winds

9am - Sunny Intervals - 17C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 17mph winds

10am - Sunny Intervals - 18C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds

11am - Sunny Intervals - 20C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds

12pm - Sunny Intervals - 21C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 21mph winds

1pm - Cloudy - 22C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 23mph winds

2pm - Sunny Intervals - 22C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 27mph winds

3pm - Sunny Intervals - 21C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 30mph winds

4pm - Sunny Intervals - 21C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 33mph winds

5pm - Sunny Intervals - 21C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 31mph winds

6pm - Sunny Intervals - 20C - 10 per cent chance of rain - 28mph winds

7pm - Cloudy - 20C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 26mph winds

8pm - Sunny Intervals - 19C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 23mph winds

9pm - Partly Cloudy - 18C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 21mph winds

10pm - Cloudy - 18C - 30 per cent chance of rain - 20mph winds

11pm - Cloudy - 21C - 20 per cent chance of rain - 21mph winds

