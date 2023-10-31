News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciarán: 18 striking Portsmouth area pictures showing flooding in Southsea, Fareham and Leigh Park as storm approaches

The UK has seen a lot of rain over the past week in the wake of Storm Babet – and more is on the way thanks to Storm Ciarán.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:49 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:42 GMT

The Met Office and Environment Agency have issued flood warnings across Hampshire – including in and around Portsmouth – as heavy downpours are set to bring up to 60mm of rain across parts of Southern England from Wednesday evening (November 1) to Thursday evening (November 2). Strong and potentially dangerous winds are also expected across the region.

Flooding has already affected large parts of the country following heavy rainfall at the weekend. Here are 18 pictures showing flooded areas in and around Portsmouth:

Flooding in Portsmouth on Monday, October 30 2023 Pictured: A man rides his bike by the flooded Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Flooding in Portsmouth

Flooding in Portsmouth on Monday, October 30 2023 Pictured: A man rides his bike by the flooded Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Flooding in Portsmouth

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Flooding in Portsmouth

Pictured: Flooding in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Flooding in Portsmouth

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

