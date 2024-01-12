Colder weather is in store for Portsmouth as the Met Office has forecast temperatures below 0°C in coming days.

Portsmouth has seen chilly weather this week, and things are about to get even colder as northerly airflow brings cold arctic air to the UK. On Monday, January 15, the temperature in the city will fall to -1°C.

A spokesperson for the forecaster said: “Through the middle of next week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, the chance of snow increases across many areas for a time. There’s still plenty of detail to work out but on Tuesday there is the potential for areas of snow to move inland over parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and/or northern England. Whilst on Wednesday, there is a risk of snowfall across southern parts of the UK.”

Ice crystals on a frozen leaf during frosty weather. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer added: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.

“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions. With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”

The UK Health Security Agency has put a yellow “cold-health alert” in place for much of the country – including Hampshire – with impacts of the change including an “observed increase in mortalilty across the population”. Those over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections. It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

Transport is also expected to be disrupted as the UK is plunged into a sub-zero climate.

Amy Fellows, national network manager at National Highways said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.