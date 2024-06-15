Portsmouth weather: When will the rain stop? Weekend city events blighted by showers and grey skies
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has released a mixed forecast for June 15 and 16, with Britain’s patchy summer continuing throughout June. Live at the Bandstand on Southsea Common has been moved to the Staggeringly Good Brewery due to the forecast.
Intermittent showers are expected to be a constant feature throughout today, with Sunday being dry but with overcast conditions. BBC Weather said strong winds and light showers are expected today, with drizzle and a fresh breeze tomorrow. Here is the Met Office forecast for this weekend.
Saturday
Patchy and heavy showers are expected to set in over the city throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at 16C by midday, and will drop to 14C tonight.
Between the drizzle and rain, some sunny intervals are expected this evening. The showers are expected to clear away by tonight, with the forecast dry overnight into Sunday morning. Rain is expected at 3pm, 4pm and 7pm. Wind speeds are predicted to reach up to 37mph by 1pm.
Sunday
The Met Office said there is a small chance of drizzly rain between 8am and 9am on Sunday morning. This is expected to clear by 10am with cloudy skies and sunny intervals throughout the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach highs of 17C by midday, and drop to 14C by 10pm. The clouds are predicted to clear by 6pm and make way for bright sunshine - the perfect weather for watching England’s first game at Euro 2024 against Serbia at 8pm. Wind speeds are expected to reach 28mph at 3am, but will be much calmer during the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.