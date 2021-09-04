The Met Office's seven-day forecast predicts that the next few days will see Portsmouth and the south coast see sun for most of the time, with temperatures bobbing around in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday is forecast to remain cloudy, though dry, but on Sunday the cloud is forecast to lift by about 11am, leaving sun throughout the rest of the day. Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham are likely to be about 22C on Sunday, but further inland will see warmer temperatures, with 25C and 26C forecast for Winchester and Petersfield.

The sun is due to return to Portsmouth this week Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak // Instagram: @MarcinJ_Photos

Monday is a similar picture, with cloud changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, and again no rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday should see clear days with temperatures up to 23C in Portsmouth, but again as high as 26C further inland.