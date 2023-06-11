The forecaster predicts that light rain and showers will hit the city between 11am and 1pm today. Cloudy grey skies are also projected throughout the day, with sunny intervals in between.

The Met Office also forecasts rain showers at 5pm today, though this will not continue into the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22C at 1pm. This is expected to decrease slightly further into the evening, reaching lows of 19C at 9pm.

The Met Office is forecasting rain today.

UV levels have dropped from very high yesterday to high, though there are still very high levels of pollen. Cloudy skies are also predicted for much of tomorrow morning.