The yellow alert is currently in place until Monday, June 12. It is usually issued when temperatures rise high enough to become a concern for public health. With the summer weather truly upon us, here is the forecast for this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Beach revellers have long enjoyed gathering at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

Today (Saturday, June 10)

Very high levels of UV and pollen have been forecast by the Met Office. Temperatures are set to level off at a humid 22C from 1pm until 8pm.

The cloud is set to give way to basking sunshine for much of that time, with wind gusts being minimal. Cloudier weather is forecast to set in from 7pm, with periods of sunny intervals throughout the evening.

It is also expected to be a very warm night, with temperatures only dropping to 19C past midnight.

Sunday, June 11

Warm temperatures are set to continue tomorrow but with cloudier skies. The Met Office forecasts that it will be 18C at 7pm but will then gradually rise into the low to mid 20sC.

It is set to become much hotter by 1pm, peaking at 24C. The sun is scheduled to break out for much of the afternoon but it will largely be periods of sunny intervals through the clouds.