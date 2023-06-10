Portsmouth weather: How hot it will be this weekend as scorching temperatures forecast by Met Office
The Met Office predicts that temperatures will be above 20C for much of Saturday and Sunday. This year’s first Heat-Health Alert was issued in the South East, including Portsmouth and five other areas in the UK, by the forecaster and the UKSHA.
The yellow alert is currently in place until Monday, June 12. It is usually issued when temperatures rise high enough to become a concern for public health. With the summer weather truly upon us, here is the forecast for this weekend, according to the Met Office.
Today (Saturday, June 10)
Very high levels of UV and pollen have been forecast by the Met Office. Temperatures are set to level off at a humid 22C from 1pm until 8pm.
The cloud is set to give way to basking sunshine for much of that time, with wind gusts being minimal. Cloudier weather is forecast to set in from 7pm, with periods of sunny intervals throughout the evening.
It is also expected to be a very warm night, with temperatures only dropping to 19C past midnight.
Sunday, June 11
Warm temperatures are set to continue tomorrow but with cloudier skies. The Met Office forecasts that it will be 18C at 7pm but will then gradually rise into the low to mid 20sC.
It is set to become much hotter by 1pm, peaking at 24C. The sun is scheduled to break out for much of the afternoon but it will largely be periods of sunny intervals through the clouds.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to 21C by 11pm. Very high levels of pollen will continue, with high rates of UV. The hot weather is also set to continue into Monday, ranging from 19C to 21C.