The Met Office have put a yellow warning for ice in place across Hampshire and other parts of the UK. A statement said: ‘Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.

‘Ice is likely to cause difficult driving conditions overnight into Wednesday morning.’ The weather alert is in place until 10am this morning.

Police reported a driver has a 'lucky' escape after overturning his vehicle on black ice. Picture: Fareham police

Residents are told to expect ‘injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’ and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Fareham police have issued a cautionary message to motorists this morning as a ‘lucky’ driver escaped unhurt after overturning his vehicle.

They lost control on an area of black ice. Fareham police reported on Facebook: ‘Please be careful today & allow extra time to get to your destination.

‘The roads are icy and E shift have attended some road traffic incidents overnight. One was an experienced driver who had overturned their car due to not seeing black ice.

Temperatures have plummeted with icicles forming on the police van. Picture: Fareham police

‘Our little van even grew icicles overnight. The driver was very lucky and walked away with no injuries.’ At 10am, the temperatures in Portsmouth are expected to be around 2C, but will feel more like -2C.

