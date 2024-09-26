Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next few weeks of weather is due to be ‘unsettled’, the Met Office has said.

As we head into autumn, the weather across Portsmouth is starting to change with more rain and strong winds predicted over the next few weeks.

The Met Office has published the weather forecast from now until October 25 and there will be a lot of ‘unsettled’ weather coming up.

Between October 1 and October 10, the Met Office said: “Temperatures are expected to be below average. Beyond this, into the weekend and following week, probably becoming more changeable with occasional spells of rain and perhaps strong winds spreading across the UK. These unsettled periods are likely to be broken up by interludes of drier weather at times.”

Temperatures are also due to drop during this period and the forecast has predicted that the temperature will drop below the average for the time of year.

Between October 11 and October 25, the Met Office added: “A rather unsettled pattern is most likely early in this period with further spells of rain and strong winds but also some drier weather at times. The chance of more settled weather increases during the second half the month with longer periods of dry weather developing with increasing amounts of fog and frost at night.”