Scorching scenes as crowds flock to Southsea Beach in the summer sunshine - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 19:44 BST
It has been a scorcher today as high temperatures of up to 31 degrees hit Portsmouth - prompting a weather warning.

Today’s (Tuesday, July 30) temperatures prompted the Met Office to issue a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool. But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.

High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).

Relaxing on Southsea BeachPicture: Sarah Standing (300724-2722)

Relaxing on Southsea BeachPicture: Sarah Standing (300724-2722)

Southsea in the sunshine as a heat-health warning is issued

Southsea in the sunshine as a heat-health warning is issued

Pictured is: Ian and Jill Wheeler from Croydon.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7995)

Pictured is: Ian and Jill Wheeler from Croydon.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7995)

Temperatures reached as high as 31 degrees in Portsmouth on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7998)

Temperatures reached as high as 31 degrees in Portsmouth on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7998)

