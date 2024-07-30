Today’s (Tuesday, July 30) temperatures prompted the Met Office to issue a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool. But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.
High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).
1. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth
Relaxing on Southsea BeachPicture: Sarah Standing (300724-2722)Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth
Southsea in the sunshine as a heat-health warning is issuedPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth
Pictured is: Ian and Jill Wheeler from Croydon.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7995)Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth
Temperatures reached as high as 31 degrees in Portsmouth on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-7998)Photo: Sarah Standing
