Snow in Hampshire: Smattering of snow hits county as weather warning is issued

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There has been a light dusting of snow in parts of Hampshire this morning (Thursday, November 21) with a weather warning in place for the county.

Light dusting of snow in Swanmore, HampshireLight dusting of snow in Swanmore, Hampshire
Light dusting of snow in Swanmore, Hampshire | The News

Residents in the areas north of the city from Waterlooville to Swanmore has seen light dustings of snow this morning laying on roof tops and furniture - and creating a novelty for those children walking to school.

It comes as a Met Office weather warning remains in place for Hampshire which is in place until 3pm this afternoon warning that the snow and cold temperatures may lead to some travel delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Light dusting of snow this morning in WaterloovilleLight dusting of snow this morning in Waterlooville
Light dusting of snow this morning in Waterlooville | The News

It said: “A spell of rain and snow is expected to develop across south and southwest England early on Thursday. Accumulating snow is most likely over higher ground above 200 metres where 2-5 cm is probable. There is a chance that similar accumulations occur at lower levels in places.

“There is also likely to be a risk of ice developing as skies clear into Thursday night.”

Temperatures are currently at around -3 degrees north of Portsdown Hill where snow is still falling, while in Portsmouth and closer to the coast this is -2 degrees with spots of rain.

Related topics:Hampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice