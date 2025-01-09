Snow in Hampshire: Beautiful scenes atop Butser Hill as families and dog walkers enjoy a snowy winter walk - in pictures
While it was a damp squib for many, some parts of Hampshire experienced heavy snow yesterday with a blanket remaining this morning.
The yellow weather warning for snow was in place for Hampshire on Wednesday, December 8. As expected the snow fell further inland as Portsmouth residents hopeful for snow were left disappointed.
Those looking for snowy scenes did not have far to travel though, with Butser Hill still covered in snow today (January 9). Dog walkers and families made the most of the conditions, taking in the beautiful scenes.
Here are 27 pictures of a glorious winter’s day on Butser Hill:
