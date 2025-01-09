Snow in Hampshire: Beautiful scenes atop Butser Hill as families and dog walkers enjoy a snowy winter walk - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 15:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
While it was a damp squib for many, some parts of Hampshire experienced heavy snow yesterday with a blanket remaining this morning.

The yellow weather warning for snow was in place for Hampshire on Wednesday, December 8. As expected the snow fell further inland as Portsmouth residents hopeful for snow were left disappointed.

Those looking for snowy scenes did not have far to travel though, with Butser Hill still covered in snow today (January 9). Dog walkers and families made the most of the conditions, taking in the beautiful scenes.

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Here are 27 pictures of a glorious winter’s day on Butser Hill:

Related topics:HampshireResidentsDog walkers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice