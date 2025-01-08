Snow in Hampshire: 14 pictures as snow starts to lay in parts of Hampshire, including Liss and Petersfield

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:22 GMT

While Portsmouth has so far only had rain and some sleet, not too far away snow is starting to lay in Hampshire.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for all of Hampshire on Wednesday, January 8. With snowfall due between now and 8pm, some areas have already experienced a generous dusting.

As expected, snow is starting to lay inland in parts of northern Hampshire while rain and sleet has affected Portsmouth and coastal areas. Snow has currently been reported in Liss, the New Forest and Southampton.

The forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of two degrees in Portsmouth today and up to minus four degrees further inland

Further details on the weather warning can be found on the MET Office website.

Here are 14 pictures of snow starting to lay in Hampshire:

Whil coastal areas have so far only had sleet, part of Hampshire including Liss, have had snow start to lay.

1. Snow in Hampshire

Whil coastal areas have so far only had sleet, part of Hampshire including Liss, have had snow start to lay. | The News

Snow is falling in parts of Hampshire today as forecast in a yellow weather warning from the ME.T Office

2. Snow in Hampshire

Snow is falling in parts of Hampshire today as forecast in a yellow weather warning from the ME.T Office | Noni Needs

Snow is expected to continue to fall until 8pm in some areas of northern Hampshire.

3. Snow in Hampshire

Snow is expected to continue to fall until 8pm in some areas of northern Hampshire. | The News

Snow starts to lay near Petersfield.

4. Snow in Hampshire

Snow starts to lay near Petersfield. | The News

