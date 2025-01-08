A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for all of Hampshire on Wednesday, January 8. With snowfall due between now and 8pm, some areas have already experienced a generous dusting.
As expected, snow is starting to lay inland in parts of northern Hampshire while rain and sleet has affected Portsmouth and coastal areas. Snow has currently been reported in Liss, the New Forest and Southampton.
The forecast shows that temperatures are expected to reach lows of two degrees in Portsmouth today and up to minus four degrees further inland
Further details on the weather warning can be found on the MET Office website.
Here are 14 pictures of snow starting to lay in Hampshire:
