Storm Arwen is travelling from the North Sea and will affect much of Scotland and England today and tomorrow.

Gales of 65mph and heavy rain could cause major travel disruptions in the worst effected areas, according to the Met Office.

Speaking to their website, principal meteorologist Dan Suri said: ‘Storm Arwen’s impacts are mainly associated with high winds as the storm sinks southwards and will widely bring gusts of up to 65mph in coastal areas, although slightly stronger in the northeast, with in excess of 75mph possible in exposed locations.’

The storm is predicted to cause more intense weather in Hampshire tomorrow.

Although the south east will not be hit as hard as other parts of the country, some areas will see stronger winds and periods of rain.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: ‘The south-east and London, though fairly windy, are likely to escape the worst of the gusts and remain relatively calm in comparison to the rest of the country, which will certainly feel the impact of the storm.’

A yellow weather warning is in place over Fareham, with strong winds and periods of rain impacting Portsmouth and the surrounding area. Picture: Met Office.

A yellow weather warning has been set for Fareham by the Met Office, lasting between midnight and 6pm tomorrow.

In regions under the weather warning, the Met Office predict Storm Arwen could cause power cuts, damage to trees and temporary structures and buildings.

Winds are set to reach peaks of 46mph overnight and into the morning in Fareham, with rain expected between 11am and 2pm.

Storm Arwen is forecast to create strong winds, heavy rain, and snow throughout much of the UK. Picture: Met Office.

This warning is not in place for Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant, but strong winds, low temperatures and showers are still forecast.

Temperatures are set to plummet to 4C across Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Major travel disruptions are also possible.

South Western railway’s social media team posted on Twitter: ‘#StormArwen is forecast to bring high winds, rain, sleet & snow this weekend.

‘Please take care when travelling and check your journey before travel.’

