The Met Office has forecast rain and thundery weather in the Portsmouth area at 2pm and 3pm as the effects of Storm Babet continue following yesterday’s rain.

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Friday with strong winds predicted throughout the rest of the week. The forecaster warns that homes and businesses could be flooded, and journeys by car and public transport could be affected.

The Met Office has also issued a rare red “danger to life” warning for parts of Scotland, which is set to be worst hit by the weather system.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

Meanwhile, RNLI water safety partner Sam Hughes said: “The RNLI advises staying a safe distance away from the water and cliff edges as the conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if by the coast, or the fire service if inland. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency have also issued warnings around the coast following yellow and amber weather warnings for parts of the UK.

John Kushnick, legal operations director at National Accident Helpline, said: “A yellow warning for Storm Babet has been issued for many parts of the country. With disruptive weather like this, it’s vital that people take extra care and precautions. Before a storm, people should secure loose objects such as ladders and garden furniture and keep parked cars clear of buildings and nearby trees.

“During a storm, people should try to stay indoors as much as possible but if they do have to leave, take extra precautions such as not walking too close to buildings or trees. For those who are required to work outdoors, employers have a responsibility to ensure they provide a safe environment where staff are not placed at risk of being injured.

