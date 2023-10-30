Storm Ciarán: 13 striking Portsmouth area pictures showing flooding in Southsea, Fareham and Leigh Park as storm approaches
The UK has seen a lot of rain over the past week in the wake of Storm Babet – and more is on the way thanks to Storm Ciarán.
By Joe Buncle
The Met Office and Environment Agency have issued flood warnings across Hampshire – including in and around Portsmouth – as heavy downpours are set to bring up to 60mm of rain across parts of Southern England from Wednesday evening (November 1) to Thursday evening (November 2).
Flooding has already affected large parts of the country following heavy rainfall at the weekend. Here are 13 pictures showing flooded areas in and around Portsmouth:
