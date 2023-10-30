Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings, with two of them associated with Storm Ciarán. One of these warnings is in place today (October 30) between midday and 6.00pm.

According to The Environment Agency, it is expected that the following places will be hit by flooding over the coming days:

Pictured: Flooding in Canoe Lake, Southsea on Monday 30th October 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fareham

Langstone and Emsworth

Bosham and West Itchenor (near Chichester)

Hamble Estuary

These places are also “likely” to see flooding:

Portsmouth

The Alver Valley, Gosport

Hayling Island

Thorney Island to Bracklesham

The Met Office said heavy rain on Wednesday is likely to cause delays and cancellations on public transport services, homes and businesses are at risk of flooding and “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The warning is in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

They added: “The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period. Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions - further impacts are possible.”