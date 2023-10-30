Storm Ciarán: Portsmouth area flood warnings and alerts issued by the Enviroment Agency including Gosport and Fareham
The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings, with two of them associated with Storm Ciarán. One of these warnings is in place today (October 30) between midday and 6.00pm.
According to The Environment Agency, it is expected that the following places will be hit by flooding over the coming days:
- Fareham
- Langstone and Emsworth
- Bosham and West Itchenor (near Chichester)
- Hamble Estuary
These places are also “likely” to see flooding:
- Portsmouth
- The Alver Valley, Gosport
- Hayling Island
- Thorney Island to Bracklesham
The Met Office said heavy rain on Wednesday is likely to cause delays and cancellations on public transport services, homes and businesses are at risk of flooding and “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The warning is in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.
They added: “The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period. Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions - further impacts are possible.”
"Storm Ciaran is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK, particularly during Thursday,” the forecaster added. “Winds are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast, with a very low risk of gusts in exposure to 90mph, and winds could gust up to 50 or 60mph inland from the early hours.”