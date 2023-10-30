News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Storm Ciarán: Portsmouth area flood warnings and alerts issued by the Enviroment Agency including Gosport and Fareham

Flooding is expected across Hampshire as a fresh wave of bad weather is on the way due to Storm Ciarán.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings, with two of them associated with Storm Ciarán. One of these warnings is in place today (October 30) between midday and 6.00pm.

NOW READ: Portsmouth weather: Storm Ciarán set to hit city

According to The Environment Agency, it is expected that the following places will be hit by flooding over the coming days:

Pictured: Flooding in Canoe Lake, Southsea on Monday 30th October 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Flooding in Canoe Lake, Southsea on Monday 30th October 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Flooding in Canoe Lake, Southsea on Monday 30th October 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
  • Fareham
  • Langstone and Emsworth
  • Bosham and West Itchenor (near Chichester)
  • Hamble Estuary

These places are also “likely” to see flooding:

  • Portsmouth
  • The Alver Valley, Gosport
  • Hayling Island
  • Thorney Island to Bracklesham

NOW READ: Two people stabbed in Portsmouth home invasion

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office said heavy rain on Wednesday is likely to cause delays and cancellations on public transport services, homes and businesses are at risk of flooding and “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The warning is in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

They added: “The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period. Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions - further impacts are possible.”

"Storm Ciaran is likely to bring a spell of very strong winds to southern parts of the UK, particularly during Thursday,” the forecaster added. “Winds are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast, with a very low risk of gusts in exposure to 90mph, and winds could gust up to 50 or 60mph inland from the early hours.”

You can view the Environment Agency’s up-to-date map of flood warnings and alerts here.

Related topics:Met OfficePortsmouthHampshireGosportThe Environment Agency