Storm Ciarán: First floor flat wall collapses in Portchester forcing resident to evacuate

Ferocious winds have brought down part of a first-floor flat wall – leading to the resident being evacuated.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Firefighters were deployed to White Hart Lane in Portchester this afternoon. The wall collapse happened at a flat above a commercial property near the junction with Neville Avenue.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said emergency personnel from Cosham Fire Station worked to make the property safe for the occupier.

Storm Ciaran has lead to an external wall of a first floor flat collapsing in White Hart Lane, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing.Storm Ciaran has lead to an external wall of a first floor flat collapsing in White Hart Lane, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing.
Storm Ciaran has lead to an external wall of a first floor flat collapsing in White Hart Lane, Portchester. Picture: Sarah Standing.
“Cosham firefighters were called to White Hart Lane in Portchester at 2pm after the partial collapse of an external wall from a first-floor flat”, she added. “The crew worked to isolate power to the property before advising the occupier to evacuate and contact a structural engineer to assess the damage.

"HIWFRS left the scene following the stop message at 2:28pm.” Two yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office are still in place.

The warning for rain is in place until midnight, with the wind notice being in effect until 5pm.

