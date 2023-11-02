Storm Ciarán: Live Portsmouth updates as several areas flooded and major incident updated
Flooding has been seen around Southsea, the area around the A3023, Church Road and Manor Road in Hayling Island, and elsewhere.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, earlier this week. The forecaster has now updated the warning, with it now hitting the very South East of the country.
Over Portsmouth, there are two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. The wind warning is in place until 5pm and the rain warning is live until midnight.
The Environment Agency declared a major incident across Hampshire and the south coast, issuing 54 flood warnings in the area. The Hampshire Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum have now downgraded the major incident response across the region.
Damage was caused to Southsea Promenade, with a number of concrete slabs coming out of place. Footage from the scene shows the material strewn across the seafront and beach.
Trees have also fallen due to high winds. Pictures of some of the damage caused by Storm Ciarán can be found here.
The Alexandra Park fireworks display was cancelled for safety reasons yesterday. The Southsea Common extravaganza went ahead. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close for the day.
South Western Railway are running an amended timetable. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.
The Met Office said “strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon”. They added: “Storm Ciarán is likely to bring a spell of strong winds to southern parts of the UK.
"Winds are likely to gust to around 50mph in places inland, but perhaps 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed locations, mainly coasts and hills. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas. Winds will gradually ease from the west later in the afternoon and through the evening.”
Storm Ciarán hits Portsmouth
Key Events
- Concrete slabs damaged on seafront.
- Blustery conditions still hitting Portsmouth and the surrounding area.
- Forum declares storm as no longer a major incident.
Storm Major Incident Update
Storm Ciarán is no longer considered a major incident.
Hampshire Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum has downgraded it as the blustery conditions start to pass.
The yellow weather warning remains in place until the end of the day, with the wind warning in place until 5pm.
Storm Ciarán hits Alverstoke
Video footage shows the blustery conditions in the Alverstoke area of Gosport.
Summary of firefighter incidents in Hampshire
Below is a summary of incidents which firefighters have dealt with across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
1. Ryde firefighters were called out at around 3am after a tree had fallen onto a powerline on Carters Road. The crew closed the road and called for the electricity company to attend due to the cable arcing and sparking. They left after 4am.
2. Redbridge and Lyndhurst crews rescued a driver from the roof of his van surrounded by flowing flood water. Firefighters were on the scene at Paradise Lane in Woodlands shortly before 2am. Crews used a ladder to reach the stranded driver and bring him to safety, before requesting police to close the road.
3. On-call firefighters from Grayshott were called to support Surrey FRS with an incident in Haslemere shortly after 3am. Firefighters led one person to safety who was trapped in their car in floodwater. Whilst returning the Grayshott team came across another incident where again they worked with Surrey FRS colleagues to rescue four people from a car in flood water under a bridge. The stop message was given at 4.30am. 4. Ringwood and Fordingbridge on-call teams rescued a woman trapped in a car in flood water. The crews were alerted to the incident on Crow Hill in Crow shortly after 7am. The woman was unable to open the door of the vehicle due to the force of the flowing water. A water rescue wading team were deployed to bring the casualty to dry land where she was assessed. They returned to the station just after 8am. 5. Returning to station following a previous incident, a Fordingbridge crew came across a casualty trapped in a car in floodwater on the A338 in Blashford. The crew carried the driver to safety before returning to station shortly after 8am. 6. On-call firefighters from Fordingbridge were called to a pub in Woodgreen at midnight after an events marquee had blown onto neighbouring properties. Using tools, the crew dismantled the metal framed structure which had been flailing around in the winds. HIWFRS left the scene at around 12.30pm.
Firefighters contending with storm call-outs across Hampshire
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) personnel have been dealing with multiple weather related call-outs across the county.
A HIWFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters have been dealing with fallen trees onto powerlines, rescuing people from cars in floodwater and making dangerous structures safe.
"We are still receiving lots of reports of flooding across our areas."
Canoe Lake continues to be flooded
Following last night's storm, Southsea's Canoe Lake is unrecognisable.
Record broken by Storm Ciaran
Storm Ciaran has set a record for the lowest mean sea level pressure today.
The Met Office said: "Storm Ciarán has set a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November, with a value of 953.3 hPa (mb) in Plymouth and 958.5 hPa (mb) in St Athan.
"The previous record in England was 959.7 hPa (mb), set in 1916."
People affected by Storm Ciaran warned to keep receipts for insurance purposes
Households and businesses affected by damage caused by Storm Ciaran are being reminded to keep receipts and check the terms of their insurance policies.
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) said that temporary emergency repairs at a reasonable cost should be paid by insurers, but people should make sure they keep all of their receipts. Many home insurance policies and business policies cover flood and water damage, but it is important to check exclusions or excesses in the policy that may affect the cover, it said.
A flood insurance directory to help people living in flood-prone areas to find suitable cover has been created by Biba, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the Flood Re scheme.
Laura Hughes, manager general insurance at the ABI, said: "It is not unusual for storms to occur in quick succession, and the priority for insurers is to help affected customers recover as quickly as possible.
“Insurers are dealing with claims following the recent Storm Babet, and will be ready to support any customers affected by Storm Ciaran. If you suffer damage to your property, contact your insurer as soon as you can for help and advice.”
Farmers ‘shouldering the burden’ of flooding, says industry body
The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has called on the government to do more to support farmers and landowners, adding that their fields are being sacrificed to save houses and villages downstream.
The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings across the UK, with many of them in rural Hampshire.
Regional director Tim Bamford said: “Flooding can have a massive impact on farming and the countryside, with crops damaged and rural communities often cut off.
“Years of poor management of watercourses and flood defences by the Environment Agency, often caused by lack of resources, mean farmers are still unfairly shouldering the burden of flooding devastation.
“Landowners don’t receive compensation when the Environment Agency effectively floods their fields to protect downstream houses and villages, despite the harm to their crops and livelihoods.
“And when farmers do attempt to implement flood prevention techniques, they face lengthy authorisation delays and costs, creating a lose-lose situation.
“Farmers want to provide solutions to the climate crisis. But until the Government steps in to tackle planning delays and offer full and proper compensation to those storing floodwater, farmers will continue paying the price for problems they didn’t create.”
Storm Ciaran update
The Met Office has released video footage of the storm as it passes over the UK.
The forecaster said: "A wet and windy afternoon for many as #StormCiarán slowly tracks northeastwards."
See pictures of damage and flooding caused by the storm
The city has been battered with heavy rainfall and strong winds which has resulted in damage across Hampshire.