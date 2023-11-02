3. On-call firefighters from Grayshott were called to support Surrey FRS with an incident in Haslemere shortly after 3am. Firefighters led one person to safety who was trapped in their car in floodwater. Whilst returning the Grayshott team came across another incident where again they worked with Surrey FRS colleagues to rescue four people from a car in flood water under a bridge. The stop message was given at 4.30am. 4. Ringwood and Fordingbridge on-call teams rescued a woman trapped in a car in flood water. The crews were alerted to the incident on Crow Hill in Crow shortly after 7am. The woman was unable to open the door of the vehicle due to the force of the flowing water. A water rescue wading team were deployed to bring the casualty to dry land where she was assessed. They returned to the station just after 8am. 5. Returning to station following a previous incident, a Fordingbridge crew came across a casualty trapped in a car in floodwater on the A338 in Blashford. The crew carried the driver to safety before returning to station shortly after 8am. 6. On-call firefighters from Fordingbridge were called to a pub in Woodgreen at midnight after an events marquee had blown onto neighbouring properties. Using tools, the crew dismantled the metal framed structure which had been flailing around in the winds. HIWFRS left the scene at around 12.30pm.