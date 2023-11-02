Storm Ciarán: Is my internet down? Customers experiencing outages in Portsmouth as severe weather hits city
The Met Office currently has two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain over the city. The forecaster said “power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage”.
NOW READ: Live Storm Ciarán updates
One resident has reported that his sky internet connection is down in Hilsea after it shut off overnight. A message from Sky he received said: “There’s an outage in your area. We’re working on getting you back up and running.
"It usually takes a couple of days to fix things like this, but it may take sooner.” Sky have been contacted for further details.
The weather warning for rain is in place until midnight, with the wind warning being issued until 5pm. You can stay up to date with all the latest information about Storm Ciarán by following our live blog.