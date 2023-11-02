Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office currently has two yellow weather warnings for wind and rain over the city. The forecaster said “power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage”.

NOW READ: Live Storm Ciarán updates

One resident has reported that his sky internet connection is down in Hilsea after it shut off overnight. A message from Sky he received said: “There’s an outage in your area. We’re working on getting you back up and running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding in Southsea Common last night as Storm Ciaran hits city. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It usually takes a couple of days to fix things like this, but it may take sooner.” Sky have been contacted for further details.