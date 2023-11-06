News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciarán: Thousands of litres of water pumped off Eastern Road in Portsmouth and rest of city

Thousands of litres of water were pumped off Eastern Road as Storm Ciarán hit Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Nov 2023, 07:33 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 07:33 GMT
Gully tankers removed more than 44,000 litres of water from the major road and the rest of the city. Portsmouth City Council workers dealt with 23 fallen or unsafe trees, several road closures and removed 850 bags of leaves from drains last week.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of PCC, said: “I'd like to thank all the council and Colas staff involved in the response to Storm Ciarán, most people in the city won't have noticed much difference and that's testament to all the hard work put in overnight.

Flooding around Southsea on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Pictured: Scott Iroume-Smith at Canoe lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur RahmanFlooding around Southsea on Thursday 2nd November 2023. Pictured: Scott Iroume-Smith at Canoe lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman
"Portsmouth was fortunate to have escaped the worst of the storm, but nonetheless our dedicated teams were fully prepared for any scenario.” PCC also offered 28 rough sleepers temporary accommodation to shelter from the storm from last Wednesday to last Friday.

Plans are in place to find them a permanent place to live following assessment.

