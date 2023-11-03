Parts of Portsmouth and the wider region have been transformed after days of heavy rain and wind brought about by Storm Ciaran.

The Environment Agency issued 54 flood warnings across Hampshire and the south coast and a major incident was declared in the area – though it was downgraded yesterday (November 2).

However, parts of the city bore the brunt of the downpours, including Portsmouth cricket ground and Southsea Common which were both flooded.

A number of concrete slabs to the east of South Parade Pier were also displaced from the edge of the promenade, with shingle and other debris also spread across the beach and road.

Flooding around Southsea on Thursday 2nd November 2023 Pictured: Scott Iroume-Smith at Canoe lake, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Footage taken by The News’ videographer Habibur Rahman shows a dramatically flooded Canoe Lake, the Southsea seafront littered with debris, and drivers on Hayling island tackling a partially submerged roundabout.