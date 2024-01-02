Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The material was picked up by the gusts of Storm Henk and flung in front of a house in Newport Road, Gosport. Nick Papa, 66, said the felt from his bungalow had to be cleared by himself, his son Daniel and another neighbour.

The civil service worker added that he heard what he thought was thunder at 2.15pm, only to walk outside and find the material strewn across the ground. He told The News: “I went outside and my felt roof was laying in the neighbour’s garden. The wind was quite bad. I was a bit shocked. I went round to the neighbours with my son Daniel and we cleared it – putting it back in our front garden.

A felt roof was blown from a house in Newport Road, Gosport, and into a neighbouring garden. Picture: Daniel Papa.

“The funny thing was the whole felt roof came off in one piece. You expect it to rip and shred, but it came across in one large piece." Storm Henk swept over the Portsmouth area today, with the Met Office implementing a yellow weather warning and stating that wind speeds reached above 60mph in some places. Blustery conditions battered Gosport throughout the day.

Mr Papa said the felt thankfully didn’t cause any damage to his neighbour’s house, only minor scuffs to his Citroen C3 Picasso. “It was only minor damage, nothing drastic,” he added. “Luckily nobody was hurt, that’s the main thing.

"It was gusting and really windy. You can hear it inside, but you don’t pay much attention to it. We’ve had weather like that before, we just had to get on with it. My wife was a bit shocked but there’s no point in jumping up and down about it.”