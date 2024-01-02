News you can trust since 1877
Storm Henk: Flat block roof severely damaged by strong winds in Portsmouth as firefighters inspect scene

Roof tiles have been blown off of a block of flats in Portsmouth by strong winds.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in London Road, Hilsea – at the junction with Doyle Avenue. Firefighters and police were called to the area at around 2pm.

The city has been battered by winds of over 40mph due to Storm Henk, with a yellow weather warning still in place by the Met Office. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said: “Portsmouth firefighters were called to a residential block on London Road at 2pm after the roof had suffered damage in the wind.

"An HIWFRS officer called for support of a Cosham crew and the aerial ladder platform to inspect the roof. The incident was handed over to the property management company who have organised repairs to take place.”

The spokesman added that firefighters left the scene at around 4pm.

The roof of a block of flats has been damaged in London Road, at the junction with Doyle Avenue, Hilsea.

The roof of a block of flats has been damaged in London Road, at the junction with Doyle Avenue, Hilsea. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Police taped off the area.

Police taped off the area. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth has been feeling the affects of Storm Heck throughout the day.

Portsmouth has been feeling the affects of Storm Heck throughout the day. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Police and firefighters were at the scene.

Police and firefighters were at the scene. Photo: Habibur Rahman

