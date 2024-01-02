Roof tiles have been blown off of a block of flats in Portsmouth by strong winds.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in London Road, Hilsea – at the junction with Doyle Avenue. Firefighters and police were called to the area at around 2pm.

The city has been battered by winds of over 40mph due to Storm Henk, with a yellow weather warning still in place by the Met Office. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said: “Portsmouth firefighters were called to a residential block on London Road at 2pm after the roof had suffered damage in the wind.

"An HIWFRS officer called for support of a Cosham crew and the aerial ladder platform to inspect the roof. The incident was handed over to the property management company who have organised repairs to take place.”

The spokesman added that firefighters left the scene at around 4pm.

1 . London Road The roof of a block of flats has been damaged in London Road, at the junction with Doyle Avenue, Hilsea. Photo: Habibur Rahman

2 . London Road Police taped off the area. Photo: Habibur Rahman

3 . London Road Portsmouth has been feeling the affects of Storm Heck throughout the day. Photo: Habibur Rahman