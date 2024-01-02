Storm Henk: Portsmouth braced for strong winds alongside "heavy rain" as Met Office issues warning
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning which is in place until 9pm this evening after an area of low pressure crossing southern regions of the UK, now named Storm Henk, will bring an area of very strong winds through Tuesday.
It warns that longer journey times and transport cancellations are likely, some roads and bridges may close, there may be some damage to buildings,such as tiles blown from roofs and that there is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
"Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England,” The Met Office added. “In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60 mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts.
"Inland gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60 mph gusts, although the extent of such gusts carries low confidence at present. This windy weather will be accompanied by heavy rain in places, covered by a separate warning. Winds will start to ease from the west during the afternoon and evening.”
The forecaster has not issued a separate warning for rain over Portsmouth, but intense showers are expected throughout the morning until 1pm. They added that delays on the roads and on public transport are likely, with coastal routes and sea fronts being affected by spray and large waves. The Met Office said a short term loss of power is also possible.
Gusty conditions are expected to exceed 40mph between midday and 3pm. Wind speeds are expected to decrease later in the evening, with showers also predicted to dissipate during the afternoon.