Sussex Weather: your forceast for Tuesday, October 26

According to the Met Office, both East and West Sussex will start the day with sunny intervals that will change to light rain around lunchtime.

The rain should clear up for a dry but cloudy afternoon and evening.

It will be a mild day with highs of 16 degrees Celsius and lows of 14 to be expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather news