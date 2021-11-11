Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, November 11

According to the Met Office, the weather across both East and West Sussex will be foggy this morning.

This fog will clear throughout the morning, but it will remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

West Sussex will remain cloudy this evening and overnight, but in East Sussex it will shift for a clear evening.

Weather news

Highs of 14 degrees Celsius and lows of 9 can be expected.