Sussex Weather: your forecast for Tuesday, November 2

According to the Met Office, both East Sussex and West Sussex will have a clear and sunny day.

Some areas will see clouds around mid day which will shift for a clear and dry evening.

Highs of 11 degrees Celsius and lows of 2 can be expected.

Weather news

The sun will set around 16:33 across both counties.