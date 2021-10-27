Sussex Weather: your forecast for Wednesday, October 27

According to the Met Office, the weather in East Sussex and West Sussex will be similar to yesterday.

The day will begin cloudy but change to sunny intervals by late morning.

The afternoon and evening is also expected to be cloudy and mild.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather news

Highs of 16 degrees Celsius and lows of 12 can be expected.