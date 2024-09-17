Temperatures to rise up to 26C in Portsmouth and Hampshire as late summer sunny weather predicted
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Warm weather will continue this week with temperatures set to rise, according to the Met Office.
More good weather is predicted after a warm weekend with Monday forecast to see highs of 22C with plenty of sunshine across the area.
Tuesday will be a similar affair before things heat up to 23C on Wednesday and 24C on Thursday amid more sunny weather. However, both days could see a high of 26C.
Friday and Saturday continue the run of fine weather with highs of 22C with more sun forecast for Sunday as the temperature drops slightly to 20C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.