Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warm weather will continue this week with temperatures set to rise, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beach

More good weather is predicted after a warm weekend with Monday forecast to see highs of 22C with plenty of sunshine across the area.

Tuesday will be a similar affair before things heat up to 23C on Wednesday and 24C on Thursday amid more sunny weather. However, both days could see a high of 26C.

Friday and Saturday continue the run of fine weather with highs of 22C with more sun forecast for Sunday as the temperature drops slightly to 20C.