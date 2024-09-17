Temperatures to rise up to 26C in Portsmouth and Hampshire as late summer sunny weather predicted

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 11:21 GMT
Warm weather will continue this week with temperatures set to rise, according to the Met Office.

Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beachPictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beach
More good weather is predicted after a warm weekend with Monday forecast to see highs of 22C with plenty of sunshine across the area.

Tuesday will be a similar affair before things heat up to 23C on Wednesday and 24C on Thursday amid more sunny weather. However, both days could see a high of 26C.

Friday and Saturday continue the run of fine weather with highs of 22C with more sun forecast for Sunday as the temperature drops slightly to 20C.  

