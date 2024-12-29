Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were eerie scenes this morning from Portsdown Hill which was covered in mist and fog - hiding Portsmouth from view

The mist and fog is expected to remain until lunchtime, before turning overcast in what is expected to be another dry and dull day with temperatures of eight degrees.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see the view from Portsdown Hill this morning (December 29).