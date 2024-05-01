Thunderstorm warning for Portsmouth area Met Office warns flash flooding and gusty winds could hit Hampshire
Travel disruption and possible damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds are expected while the yellow thunderstorm warning is in place - from 11pm tonight (May 1) to 6am on May 2. Powercuts and road closures are also possible, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services in the event of lightning strikes. The impact will be felt across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and other large swathes of the south of England.
A statement from the forecaster said: “Spells of heavy rain are expected this evening and overnight. In some places, most likely over northern and eastern parts of the warning area, there is a chance that rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and frequent lightning. 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely with 50 mm possible in a few places. In some places much of this rain may fall over a 2 or 3 hour period. Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”
You can stay up to date with the latest weather information and advice by visiting the Met Office website or checking BBC Weather.
