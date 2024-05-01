Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travel disruption and possible damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds are expected while the yellow thunderstorm warning is in place - from 11pm tonight (May 1) to 6am on May 2. Powercuts and road closures are also possible, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services in the event of lightning strikes. The impact will be felt across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and other large swathes of the south of England.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit across the south of England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the forecaster said: “Spells of heavy rain are expected this evening and overnight. In some places, most likely over northern and eastern parts of the warning area, there is a chance that rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and frequent lightning. 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely with 50 mm possible in a few places. In some places much of this rain may fall over a 2 or 3 hour period. Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.”