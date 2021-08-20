Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Bury Rd, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230219-5)

Relatives have campaigned for years to find out the truth of what went on at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in the late 1980s and early 90s, with many deaths occurring among patients who would have expected to make a recovery.

Several police investigations over the years made little headway, but an independent panel led by the Bishop James Jones reported took evidence over several years and concluded in June 2018 that 456 people had their lives shortened by the use of opioids at the hospital between 1987 and 2001.

Now, having cited a lack of progress in Operation Magenta - the latest police probe into these deaths - four families have secured new inquests into the deaths of their loved ones.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Wilson died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Gosport, Hampshire in 1998. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Their solicitor, Emma Jones from Leigh Day, will be meeting families in person next week, and wants more families to join their push for a Hillsborough-style inquest.

She said: 'A Hillsborough-style inquest would give the families the opportunity to have the deaths of their loved ones thoroughly investigated in front of a jury with witnesses being summoned to face questions from the families.

'I look forward to meeting the families already engaged in the call for this process and will be very happy to meet with others and answer any questions they may have.'

Ms Jones will be visiting families in Gosport on August 27, and will be at St George's Church of England in Portsea.

When families affected by the Hillsborough disaster secured inquests, it opened the door for the Crown Prosecution Service to launch criminal proceedings.

Now, Gosport's families hope to get a similar result.

Robert Wilson died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital at the age of 74. He was a former Petty Officer in the Royal Navy who died in 1998 after he was sent to Gosport for recuperation following a broken arm.

His son, Robert Logan, is now 70 and lives in Bournemouth, working for BCP Council.

He said: 'My father was killed by agents of the state, and I want them brought to justice.

'I'm almost the same age as my father was when he died, and I still feel so full of life - it really puts things into context.

'We want answers about why Robert died and we agree that a Hillsborough-style inquest will be the best way forward.

'There needs to be a full and fearless coronial investigation into what went wrong at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and why it was allowed to continue over so many years.'

Only 11 inquests in total were held in relation to more than 800 death certificates completed by Dr Jane Barton, who was found guilty of 'serious professional misconduct' in 2010 but not struck off.

Anyone who wishes to speak to solicitor Emma Jones while she is in Portsmouth should contact Karen Buckley at [email protected] to make an appointment

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron