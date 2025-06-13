Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast in Portsmouth for Friday and Saturday amid weather warning
Heavy raid and thunderstorms have been forecast on Friday and Saturday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
“Thunderstorms may bring some disruption during Friday and overnight into Saturday,” the Met Office said.
People were given the following warnings:
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
