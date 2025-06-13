Thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast in Portsmouth for Friday and Saturday amid weather warning

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heavy raid and thunderstorms have been forecast on Friday and Saturday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued placeholder image
A yellow weather warning has been issued | Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

“Thunderstorms may bring some disruption during Friday and overnight into Saturday,” the Met Office said.

People were given the following warnings:

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice