Thunderstorms in Portsmouth: Met Office changes predicted time when storms may hit Hampshire
The break in the hot, settled weather has been coming for some time, and yesterday the Met Office said that Sunday would see heavy rain and thunderstorms across the country.
It has issued a yellow weather warning, which means there is a chance of disruption.
The warning has been reissued today, because the predicted time has changed to be from midday to midnight on Sunday. While the warning covers the whole country, the Met Office believes that the area most at risk from disruption is between London and the ‘southern areas of northern England’, as well as eastern England and east Wales, although it says ‘uncertainties remain regarding the extent and focus’.
Among the things to be wary of are spray and flash flooding on roads, which could lead to closures, as well as flooding of homes and businesses. Power cuts could also be on the cards.
The Met Office said: ‘A few outbreaks of thundery rain are possible overnight and during the morning, but the main likelihood of heavy showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and evening, with longer spells of thundery rain in places. Some places may miss most (or all) of the rain, but others could see 30mm in an hour or less, and perhaps a few spots seeing 60mm to 80mm within three to six hours. There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.’