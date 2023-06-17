The break in the hot, settled weather has been coming for some time, and yesterday the Met Office said that Sunday would see heavy rain and thunderstorms across the country.

It has issued a yellow weather warning, which means there is a chance of disruption.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the UK on Sunday because of forecasted thunderstorms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning has been reissued today, because the predicted time has changed to be from midday to midnight on Sunday. While the warning covers the whole country, the Met Office believes that the area most at risk from disruption is between London and the ‘southern areas of northern England’, as well as eastern England and east Wales, although it says ‘uncertainties remain regarding the extent and focus’.

Among the things to be wary of are spray and flash flooding on roads, which could lead to closures, as well as flooding of homes and businesses. Power cuts could also be on the cards.